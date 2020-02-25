Phil Spencer Wants to See the Gaming Industry to Evolve Through Competition and Cooperation - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest episode of the Game Maker’s Notebook Podcast discussed competition and cooperation within the gaming industry. He sees his conversations with other large platform holders, like Nintendo and Sony, as more collaborative than as rivals.

He would love the gaming industry to continue to evolve not just through competition, but also with cooperation. He wants companies to compete in areas that help them both improve.

"I’ll say the conversations we’re having with whether it’s the other platform holders – which I know at times I make comments about who’s my competition and who is not – for me it’s really about people that today have large gaming audiences and customers, and I find my conversations with those other companies are usually more collaborative than 'two may enter, one may leave' scenarios," said Spencer.

"In that world, I’d love the industry to find a way to continue to evolve through both competition and cooperation. We should compete in the areas that help us both get better, and where the winner is the team that does the best job at putting the customer at the center and bringing the right experiences.

"I love the brands that are in the industry today and the safety that players have with those brands. I think for us as an industry, it’s great when all of those brands can continue to grow."

Microsoft will launch their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020. Read some information on the console here.

Thanks Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles