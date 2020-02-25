EA Limiting GDC 2020 Presence - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Facebook last week announced they have cancelled their attendance at GDC 2020 due to the concerns over the coronavirus (CODVID19). More recently, Kojima Productions announced they would also be skipping the conference.

Electronic Arts' Ad Product Development Specialist Alex Sherer announced via LinkedIn EA would be limiting their presence at GDC 2020.

"Just received word from corporate, and EA will be limiting our presence at GDC, cancelling our participation in official GDC events, and all EA employees have been advised to not travel to San Francisco for the conference," said Sherer.





I'm terribly sorry, but this means I will be cancelling any and all GDC related meetings, dinners, coffee meetups and mixers. I will do my best to send individual communications as well, but please know I send my deepest regrets that I won't be seeing everyone for GDC 2020.

"Please be safe everyone, travel only if/when it is necessary, and hopefully we will all meet-up IRL when the global climate and safety permit."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles