Streets of Rage 4 Launches This Spring

Publisher Dotemu announced Streets of Rage 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this spring.

View the latest trailer below, which introduces the final playable character Floyd Iraia:





Here is an overview of the character:

Meet Floyd Iraia, the last Streets of Rage 4 playable character, who dishes out serious damage with his incredibly strong cybernetic arms. Although Floyd’s movement and health recovery are slower than most, he boasts the longest reach among the playable roster and tremendous power, ensuring any combo he puts an enemy through will be devastating.

