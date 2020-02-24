Streets of Rage 4 Launches This Spring - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 385 Views
Publisher Dotemu announced Streets of Rage 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this spring.
View the latest trailer below, which introduces the final playable character Floyd Iraia:
Here is an overview of the character:
Meet Floyd Iraia, the last Streets of Rage 4 playable character, who dishes out serious damage with his incredibly strong cybernetic arms. Although Floyd’s movement and health recovery are slower than most, he boasts the longest reach among the playable roster and tremendous power, ensuring any combo he puts an enemy through will be devastating.
THIS is what I have been waiting for all this time....FINALLY a release window! The hype is SO real right now. In fact, I'm easily just as hyped for this as I am FFVII. These are the only two games I will need this year. Sorry Last of Us, but I'm not feeling the hype any more hehe with the new game. Don't know why - SOR4 and FFVII overshadowed you. 4-player co-op!!!??? Unreal...it's just too bad it's only locally. Wonder why they can't make it 4-player online?
Floyd looks OK, even though he's not my type of character. The 4-player co-op could be really fun. I hope they scale the difficulty appropriately preferably with more enemies.
So hyped for this. Still not the biggest fan of the artstyle choice they made, but the gameplay looks good, I like the 2 new characters, and the music is great.
I much prefer their new art style over the art style change made for BattleToads.
Cue the comments saying "Nurr, it looks outdatehd, buu, let's play Teh Weetcher Three, so modurn!!".