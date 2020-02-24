Light Fingers Headed to Xbox One and Steam This Spring - News

Developer Numizmatic announced the turn-based multiplayer game, Light Fingers, will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam this spring for $19.99.

The Xbox One and Steam versions will have all previously released updates, as well as the recently announced Mechanical Minds update. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

"Light Fingers is strategic, skill-based and a game of chance, as cards and tiles on the board are randomly generated to create a unique play session each time,: said Nuzimatic founder Hubert Bibrowski. "Luck can only do so much because ultimately the winner is the person that demonstrates the greatest thieving and dungeon prowess skills."

View the Xbox One and Steam versions announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Played on a magical clockworks game board that unfolds into a detailed miniature world, Light Fingers is a turn-based multiplayer game has real-time action and devious opportunities for misdirection and thievery, all in the pursuit of securing more loot than your opponents.

With the Xbox One and PC launch, Numizmatic will also release a new free downloadable content package, “Mechanical Minds” which adds AI opponents to the Board Campaign, game achievements and polishing. This new downloadable content will also be available in the currently released Nintendo Switch version.

Key Features:

Local pick-up-and-play for up to four players.

A beautifully imagined game board that unfolds into a detailed miniature world.

Cunningly steal loot without getting caught and stash it for safekeeping.

Elude relentlessly pursuing guards and thieving opponents.

Dungeon challenges test reflexes, offering big rewards for those that succeed.

Activate traps to stop other players from surviving dungeons.

Manipulate the outcome of turns both on the game board and by interfering with the active player’s turn.

Explore new areas of the board to uncover shops, dungeons, cards, and, best of all, loot.

A lively soundtrack of sounds composed from rare and archaic medieval instruments.

A growing collection of free content updates! The Rule of House – House rules system, hotseat mode and more. The Crook’d Captain – Crook’d Captain NPC, guard tower tile and more. The Pumpkin Patch – Cemetery Stash! Rumor has it there’s loot hidden away amongst the graves in the cemetery, stashed long ago by a thief on the run. Dare you go digging?



