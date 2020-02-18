Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Out Now for Xbox One - News

Square Enix has officially released Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for the Xbox One via the Microsoft Store. They are priced at $49.99 and $59.99, respectively.

View the launch trailers for each collection below:

Here is an overview of each collection:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is a compilation of six unforgettable Kingdom Hearts experiences that form the foundation of the series. The collection features:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation of three magical Kingdom Hearts experiences that no fan should be without. The collection features:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Witness the untold stories of the series!

