GTAV Tops the Italian Charts

posted 18 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 6, 2020. FIFA 20 (PS4) falls one spot to second, while Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) is down one spot to third.

Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) is up 14 spots to fourth, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is down one spot to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 6, 2020:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Minecraft (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) God of War (PS4) NBA 2K20 (PS4)

