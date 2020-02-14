Shenmue III Story Quest Pack DLC Launches February 18 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced the second major DLC for Shenmue III, the Story Quest Pack, will launch on February 18 for $5.99 / £4.99 / €5.99.

Here is an overview of the Story Quest Pack:

The latest and anticipated downloadable content “Story Quest Pack” sees our intrepid and fearless adventurer Ryo Hazuki cross paths with a familiar face from the past Zhang Shugin, and quickly become embroiled in a new escapade where nothing is as it seems… Prepare yourself for an exciting new chapter!

*You must have reached Niaowu or have save data on which the game has been cleared to play.

Shenmue III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

