Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 8 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 309,227 consoles sold for the week ending February 8, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 155,977 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,039 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,304 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up ,63,624 units (+24.7%). PS4 sales are down 101,704 units (-39.4%), the Xbox One is down 26,666 units (-31.5%) and the 3DS is down 31,239 units (-90.8%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 309,227 ( 50,821,923 ) PlayStation 4 - 155,977 ( 107,145,236 ) Xbox One - 49,039 ( 46,406,741 ) 3DS - 3,304 ( 75,123,850 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,353 PlayStation 4 - 52,610 Xbox One - 34,359 3DS - 1,408

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 73,627 Nintendo Switch - 70,338 Xbox One - 11,736 3DS - 1,195 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 127,127 PlayStation 4 - 23,832 Xbox One - 1,258 3DS - 613

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7409 PlayStation 4 - 5908 Xbox One - 1686 3DS - 88

