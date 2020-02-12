Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 8 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 528 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 309,227 consoles sold for the week ending February 8, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 155,977 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,039 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,304 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up ,63,624 units (+24.7%). PS4 sales are down 101,704 units (-39.4%), the Xbox One is down 26,666 units (-31.5%) and the 3DS is down 31,239 units (-90.8%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 309,227 (50,821,923)
- PlayStation 4 - 155,977 (107,145,236)
- Xbox One - 49,039 (46,406,741)
- 3DS - 3,304 (75,123,850)
- Switch - 104,353
- PlayStation 4 - 52,610
- Xbox One - 34,359
- 3DS - 1,408
- PlayStation 4 - 73,627
- Nintendo Switch - 70,338
- Xbox One - 11,736
- 3DS - 1,195
- Switch - 127,127
- PlayStation 4 - 23,832
- Xbox One - 1,258
- 3DS - 613
- Switch - 7409
- PlayStation 4 - 5908
- Xbox One - 1686
- 3DS - 88
3 Comments
Switch sales are still up around 20% from the same point at 2019 despite having zero price cuts and having a weak early 2020 thus far, and I'm sure Animal Crossing is going to sell millions of Switches once launched. Happy to see Switch and Nintendo become more relevant now than ever after being considered a laughing stock of a company during the Wii U days. How quickly things change.
While the original Switch is the majority of Switch sales, the Switch Lite and legacy games are helping keep sales up a bit year-over-year. The Switch will likely remain 10-20% up through the first half of 2020.
