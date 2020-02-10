FIFA 20 Retakes the Top Spot on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 356 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 20 is up one spot to top the UK charts, according to UKIE/GSD for the week ending February 8, 2020. Sales for the game increased 32 percent percent week-on-week. The game outsold Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by just 1,000 units. Sales for the shooter increase five percent and it ahead of 2019's Black Ops IIII by three percent at retail.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is the only new debut in the charts, which debuted in 8th place. It sold 43 percent fewer copies that 2015's Zombie Army Trilogy, despite that game also debuting in 8th place.

Ring Fit Adventure was the best-selling Nintendo Switch game this week at retail as sales increased by 31 percent. The game came in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Zombie Army 4: Dead War Luigi's Mansion 3 NBA 2K20

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles