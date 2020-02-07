Daymare: 1998 Launches April 28 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publishers Destructive Creations, All In! Games, and developer Invader Studios announced Daymare: 1998 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28 in North America and Europe.

The PlayStation 4 version will get a retail and digital release, while the Xbox One will be a digital only release. The game originally launched for Win dows PC via Steam in September 2019.

View the console release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival horror game with hardcore survival mechanics and unyielding enemies. It requires a strategic approach to combat and puzzles and offers a multi-character perspective of the story, revealing deep and obscure lore.

The scene is set with a secret research facility, a deadly chemical weapon, and a special security team tasked with investigating an incident with the potential to become more than a routine security breach. Follow the steps of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot, and a forest ranger as they play out their roles in an event that transforms one peaceful small town into a dead-zone and its citizens into bloodthirsty monsters. Take the creatures down first, and then look for any clues or evidence that you can piece together to make sense of the chaos. Keep track of your inventory, as resources will be scarce! Anything can happen when your daymares become real.

Key Features:

Multi-Character POV – See the story from different angles and discover the truth.

– See the story from different angles and discover the truth. Fearsome Enemies – Rendered in detail with lifelike animations and dismemberment.

– Rendered in detail with lifelike animations and dismemberment. Realistic HUD – Check your inventory, health, and the position of a given piece of equipment.

– Check your inventory, health, and the position of a given piece of equipment. Environmental Puzzles – Finding your way around is not always easy, so look for clues.

– Finding your way around is not always easy, so look for clues. Classic Mechanics – Limited ammo and save points, backtracking, collectibles, tough enemies, and more.

– Limited ammo and save points, backtracking, collectibles, tough enemies, and more. Modern Graphics and Effects – Not everything is old-school, thanks to Unreal Engine 4.

– Not everything is old-school, thanks to Unreal Engine 4. Experience the 90s – The game is an homage to the era, with tons of references.

