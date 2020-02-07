Murder by Numbers Launches in March for Switch and Steam - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher The Irregular Corporation and developer Mediatonic announced Murder By Numbers will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 5 and Windows PC via Steam on March 6 for $14.99 / €12.49 / £11.99.

Pre-orders for the Switch version will open up on February 20 and will be available for a 10 percent discount through the first week of release. The PC version will also be 10 percent off during its launch week.

View the animated introduction to the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues.

Use those clues to interrogate witnesses.

Work your way to the truth…

…and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers!

Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born!

Investigate a range of murders across TV studios, glitzy award shows, drag clubs, and more – all set to an energetic soundtrack from famed composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick, and Viewtiful Joe).

Uncover a dark conspiracy by interrogating a wild range of weird and wonderful characters, designed by the incomparable Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.

90s fashions! Upbeat jams! Sass dialled up to 100! Questionable jokes! Drag queens! All that and more awaits… in Murder by Numbers!

