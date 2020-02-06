The Legend of Heroes: Trails Series Tops 4.5 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Falcom in its latest earnings report announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails series has shipped over 4.5 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2019. Last November the company announced the series had sold over 4.3 million units worldwide.

Falcom reported revenue of 477 million during the quarter, which ran from October 1 to December 31, 2019. This is a drop of 14.5 percent year-over-year. Operating income dropped 19.9 percent year-over-year to 300 million Yen.

