Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle Headed West for Switch and PS4 on February 20 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Arc System Works announced it will release the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 20.

The Xbox One and Windows PC versions that were released in Japan were not announced for a release in the west.

The bundle includes a total of 18 games. The game includes three classic Double Dragon games, four Kunio-kun games, and 11 Kunio-kun games that never saw a release in the west.





Here is the complete games list:

Double Dragon Series

Double Dragon (1987)

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988)

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990)

Kunio-kun Series

Renegade (1986)

Super Dodge Ball (1988)

River City Ransom (1989)

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992)

Kunio-kun Series (Published only in Japan, first time localized in NA)

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

