Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle Headed West for Switch and PS4 on February 20 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 246 Views
Arc System Works announced it will release the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 20.
The Xbox One and Windows PC versions that were released in Japan were not announced for a release in the west.
The bundle includes a total of 18 games. The game includes three classic Double Dragon games, four Kunio-kun games, and 11 Kunio-kun games that never saw a release in the west.
Here is the complete games list:
Double Dragon Series
- Double Dragon (1987)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988)
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990)
Kunio-kun Series
- Renegade (1986)
- Super Dodge Ball (1988)
- River City Ransom (1989)
- Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992)
Kunio-kun Series (Published only in Japan, first time localized in NA)
- Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun
- Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club
- Downtown Nekketsu Story
- Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story
- Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!
- Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!
- Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness
- Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal
- Nekketsu Fighting Legend
- Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League
- Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Sounds awesome. I loved River City Ransom as a kid. I wonder if there will be a physical version of this collection. Now if only Conatus Creative would release River City Ransom Underground on consoles.