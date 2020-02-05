Head of Xbox Phil Spencer: 'We See Amazon and Google as Main Competitors Going Forward,' Not Nintendo and Sony - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,527 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with The Verge said going forward he sees Amazon and Google as its main competition for the future, and not Nintendo and Sony.
"When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward," said Spencer.
"That’s not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years."
Microsoft stopped reporting sales figures for the Xbox years ago and has since focused on reporting the number of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft has also been running trials on its own streaming service, Project xCloud, which will fully launch later this year.
The company has been focused on releasing their video games on as many platforms as possible, by releasing all their first-party games on launch day on the Xbox One and Windows PC.
41 Comments
Ok. So we have three console makers and none are competing with each other.....ok then.
MS and Nintendo already buddied up
They certainly do compete, regardless of what any of them say. However, they do all appear to have different philosophies that lead to (somewhat) different target markets, at least in their plans for the next several years. So, they do seem to be less directly competitive than at any time in the past.
Technically Sony did aswell with buddy upping with Azure.
Sounds about right, except that I expect Sony (and possible Ninty at some point) will also compete in the streaming/subscription space. MS had trouble competing in the traditional console market, and they saw the changes coming. So, they decided to focus on competing in the new markets where they're well positioned, rather than the old market, where they're not. Of course, they are still playing in the traditional console space. So, whether they admit it or not, they clearly do still see it as important to some degree.
I think what he's getting at is Microsoft in its entirety has been largely shifting to a service company under the leadership of Satya Nadella. Whereas they used to lay the foundation of their business on number of keys sold of Office and Windows, they're now looking at servicing business customers through Azure cloud hosting and selling subscriptions to consumer facing services. And in that sense their biggest competitors really are Amazon AWS and Google Cloud Services. That isn't to say they won't still have standard products to sell directly to consumers. But recurring revenue has been an increasingly popular model because it provides more consistent earnings and projections. So it makes sense that the heads of each of MS's divisions is looking at their own division in how they best push their core business which is now founded on Azure services uptake. Leveraging Azure in gaming does not necessarily only mean Cloud gaming in the form of a product like Stadia. It could also mean something like Playstation hosting their web services on Azure or game developers leveraging Azure services for analytics collection and processing and churn decision making. Sony and Nintendo may also compete in the streaming and subscription space but what Phil is saying is that those companies have not invested in their own dedicated back ends to facilitate the operation of these streaming and subscription services. They may have written microservices to facilitate these features but those microservices still need to be hosted somewhere and need to be tied to a CDN to operate at scale globally. That is where the cost is and that's where Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft's Azure come in.
Yeah. I agree with all of that.
Interesting statement. I guess MS will fully become a service provider rather than a classic platform.
Cloud gaming is not Sony's nor Nintendo's main business, whereas it is for now for MS, Amazon and Google (lol?). so its an understandable comment to make, they are focusing on a different avenue of gaming, for better or worse.
"Focusing on a different avenue of gaming" sounds like Microsoft throwing in the towel in the console market and hoping they'll fare better in cloud gaming.
I think Xcloud will only be the successful streaming service to be honest, that is based on content, Stadia has failed already, no idea why MS sees them as an competitor.
Stadia aside, Google will likely be active in gaming in one way or another.
Makes sense. You don't want to compete with actually established consoles. Instead they want to compete with a console launch that flopped... and one that hasn't even been announced yet. Anyway to get a win I guess.
Google Stadia had 50 days without a new game release. I can somehow understand that Microsoft feels right to compete with them.
Explains why MS is fine with letting Sony run their Playstation stuff on Azure.
...because Amazon's gaming service is practically non-existent, and Google just started? In other words Phil is saying "We're competing with companies that barely have a grasp in the video gaming market to feel like we're doing better!" ...that's how im reading it lol And if you're really not focusing on consoles anymore than why create/boast about making a high end powerful console?
They completely failed in the console market, and they are trying to spin things so they can have some bragging rights. Phil Spencer looked like a sensible choice when he took over Xbox, but honestly, I don't think he has what it takes to take the brand to the next level. Dozens of failed promises, proof of concepts, and studio acquisitions without any results (yet), do nothing for me, and it has a chance of ruining the brand to the point of no return. What happens when xCloud falters, or when game pass stops growing? What excuses will they come up with next?
Because they can. They have the money and the technology to make a powerful console.
@ hunter_alien: Completely agree. I dont think Phil has done anything significant to strengthen the Xbox brand. He needs to be replaced. @ Jranation: Obviously MS can build a consoles and I have nothing against that, but if your building a product similar to other companies than those companies are your competitors. Phil just sounds like he's in denial now.
Pretty clear that VGC users are better at spinning comments than Phil now.
He can say they aren't competing but he's just wrong. If Sony and Nintendo disappeared and no longer provided gameshardware Xbox would be looking at over 110m users coming into their ecosystem. That's called competition.
Sony will use MS Azure, I can imagine they would be ok if Sony keeps their streaming to their consoles and that's it. MS wants the phone streaming marketshare, which Sony and especially Nintendo have no infrastructure.
He is saying that because he knows he can`t outsell both but can try against the Stadia kkkk
Unfortunately Google have proven their utter incompetence in producing a viable gaming platform. Microsoft would do well to continue competing with Sony & Nintendo if they want to stay relevant.
Was never rocket science with the direction of there infrastructures. This is only a matter of time. It was never about selling more consoles, was always about gaining more subscribers.
This dude is a Spin machine, he seriously needs to shit the fuck up and stop embarassing the company
So we can expect Halo on Switch and Playstation in near future or God of War on Xbox ???
Battle of the services not consoles. Aslong as PSN exists, dont expect Halo on PS.
I have no desire for Halo on PS.
So basically after taking 3 consecutive Loses to Sony (2 against Nintendo), they want to distance themselves from that race at least in the media, to enter another race where they will likely keep taking Ls. As long as Microsoft keeps making hardware they are in direct competition with Sony and Nintendo..
I see them handily beating Stadia.
Token victory against Stadia.
That's unfortunate. Microsoft Xbox is doing ok(ish) competing against Nintendo and Sony. They are doing really badly competing against Amazon and Google. I'm pretty sure that both Amazon and Google sell more games than Microsoft... Or what metric are they using? Azure vs AWS vs Google Cloud - that's not part of your group, Phil...
"Amazon and Google sell more games than Microsoft"... Wut? I agree with the rest of your post, but that makes zero sense.
Have you not heard of "Google Play"? Yes, Google own Android and sell a lot of games on it...
