Head of Xbox Phil Spencer: 'We See Amazon and Google as Main Competitors Going Forward,' Not Nintendo and Sony

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with The Verge said going forward he sees Amazon and Google as its main competition for the future, and not Nintendo and Sony.

"When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward," said Spencer.

"That’s not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years."





Microsoft stopped reporting sales figures for the Xbox years ago and has since focused on reporting the number of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft has also been running trials on its own streaming service, Project xCloud, which will fully launch later this year.

The company has been focused on releasing their video games on as many platforms as possible, by releasing all their first-party games on launch day on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

