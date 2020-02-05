Ring Fit Adventure Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has jumped to the top spot on the retail sales in Japan with sales of 30,111, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 2. Sales for the game decreased 23 percent week-on-week. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) is up one spot to second with sales of 29,429 units.

There were no new games in the top 10.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 75,922 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 6,282 units, the 3DS sold 599 units, and the Xbox One sold 38 units.

Here is the complete chart:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30,111 (652,757) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 29,429 (3,379,737) [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 21,158 (217,870) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 13,866 (129,072) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 11,958 (132,531) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,592 (3,543,321) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,067 (1,243,560) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,810 (2,756,492) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 5,781 (1,330,145) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,640 (3,306,848)

