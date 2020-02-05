Sony Closes First-Party VR Studio in Manchester - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has shut down its first-party virtual reality studio in Manchester.

Sony told GamesIndustry that it plans "to close it as part of our efforts to improve efficiency and operational effectiveness." Everyone at the studio has been let go.

Sony's Manchester developer was created in 2015 to develop virtual reality games for the PlayStation VR. The studio was working on an unannounced VR game.

The Manchester studio is the third Sony has closed this generation. Sony shut down Guerrilla Cambridge in 2017 and Evolution in 2016. Both of those developers had also worked on PSVR titles before being shut down.

Sony still runs two-party studios in the UK, Dreams developer Media Molecule and Blood & Truth developer London Studio.

