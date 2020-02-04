Hero Must Die. Again Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4 and Steam - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Degica Games announced Hero Must Die. Again will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on February 26, and for the Nintendo Switch on February 27.





Here is an overview of the game:

You are the hero, your last memory is fighting with the demon Guile and felling it, thus saving your world. However, you seem to have died in the process and now you cannot remember her, the one for which you went alone to fight the demon. Due to your great deed, the gods have given you five more days to put your affairs in order, but time will quickly take its toll and you will grow weaker as the days pass.

Good luck in finding out what happened!

From renowned creator Shoji Masuda (Linda³, Oreshika) comes an epic anti-RPG about aging and death. A full localization and brush-up of a game only available until now in Japan on PS Vita.

Key Features:

Fantasy anti-RPG where the hero starts at his strongest, and grows weaker as time passes.

Over 50 different funeral (endings) depending on what the hero accomplished.

Eight unique heroines to woo, each with their own personalities and motivations.

Visit the world you have just saved, and resolve remaining problems to lead it to the best possible future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles