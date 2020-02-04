NIS America Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup - News

NIS America has revealed its lineup of playable games at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

NIS America also plans to host giveaways at each demo station, with prizes of posters, games, and limited editions.

Here is NIS America's lineup of playable games:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4, Switch, PC)

Langrisser I & II (PS4, Switch, PC)

La-Mulana 1 & 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Switch version)

Secret New Game

