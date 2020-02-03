TY the Tasmanian Tiger Release Date Revealed - News

posted 6 hours ago

Dveloper Krome Studios announced TY the Tasmanian Tiger will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 31. The PlayStation 4 version will release "as soon as possible after the Switch version" and the Xbox One version sometime after that.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger originally launched in October 2002 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube. The remastered version released for Windows PC via Steam in December 2016.





