Ring Fit Adventure Sales Jump 822% in the UK - Sales

/ 463 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to top the UK charts, according to UKIE/GSD for the week ending February 1, 2020. Sales for the game increased 39 percent percent week-on-week. FIFA 20 is up three spots to second as sales jumped 59 percent.

After many weeks of short supply in the UK, the Nintendo Switch is back in full supply at most retailers. With the console now back in stock several game for the platform have been an increase in sale.

Ring Fit Adventure has re-entered the charts in seventh place as sales increased 822 percent week-on-week. Minecraft (NS) climbs from 25th to sixth as sales jumped 197 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Luigi's Mansion 3 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles