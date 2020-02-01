Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts Atop the Charts in Spain - Sales

/ 440 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Spanish charts for week 3, 2020. The game sold over 16,000 units in its first week. Bandai Namco plans to send more copies to retailers soon.

In 2020 Vandal has stopped providing hardware or software figures.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 1, 2020 below:

1. FIFA 20 (PS4)

2. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

3. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

7. FIFA 20 (Switch)

8. Super Mario Party (Switch)

9. Just Dance (Switch)

10. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 2, 2020 below:

1. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

2. FIFA 20 (PS4)

3. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

5. FIFA 20 (Switch)

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

7. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Switch)

9. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 3, 2020 below:

1. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

2. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

3. FIFA 20 (PS4)

4. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

5. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch)

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

7. FIFA 20 (Switch)

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles