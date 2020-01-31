Nintendo Announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Themed Switch - News

Nintendo announced it will release an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch system on March 13 in North America and March 20 in Europe, Australia, and Japan for $299.99 / 35,960 yen.

The Switch includes " pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers that are white on the back, white wrist straps and a white Nintendo Switch dock, adorned with images of recognizable characters Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy."

Nintendo will also release a " Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector and the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector."

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, itâ€™s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

The #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector will also be available for purchase on 3/13! pic.twitter.com/NOyviTGmPt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, start fresh on a deserted island and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, freedom, and charm as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources you can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb and try out some new tricks of the gardening trade. Set up a perfect homestead where the rules of what goes indoors or out no longer apply. Go fishing, pole-vault across rivers as you explore your island home, make friends with new arrivals, kick back and enjoy the seasons, and more!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

