Analyst: Switch Tracking Ahead of PS4 and PS2, Slightly Behind Wii
Senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter says that after 34 months on the market and 52.48 million units shipped, the Nintendo Switch is currently tracking ahead of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2, and is slightly behind the Wii.
The Switch is currently tracking inline with the DS after 34 months, which also received a boost in sales due to the release of a new model. The Switch is also tracking ahead of the 3DS.
Ahmad reported the Switch has surpassed their estimated lifetime shipment figures of the Xbox One during the holiday quarter. We reported sell-through units of the Switch outsold lifetime sales of the Xbox One in December.
Nintendo earlier released their quarterly financial report. Nintendo shipped 10.82 million Switch units and 0.25 million 3DS units during the quarter, as well as 64.64 million Switch games and 1.12 million 3DS games.
Nintendo increased their forecast for the Switch from 18 million to 19.5 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
Here is a look at cumulative global console shipments, launch aligned. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020
After 34 months on the market the Nintendo Switch has achieved cumulative sell in of 52.48m.
Due to the strong holiday period, the system is currently tracking ahead of PS4 and PS2, slightly behind Wii. pic.twitter.com/MT1iXXwyX0
Here is a similar chart as above, but focused on Nintendo consoles. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020
The Switch is currently tracking inline with the Nintendo DS, which had also received a boost due to the release of a new model.
Notably ahead of the 3DS and just behind the Wii when launch aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXI24izs6d
Also worth pointing out that according to our estimates the Nintendo Switch passed the Xbox One in hardware shipments during the holiday quarter last year. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020
The Xbox One is not too far behind, but it has only taken Switch 34 months to achieve what the Xbox One did in 74 months.
13 Comments
I doubt it'll end up outselling either Playstations, but I'd love to be proven wrong. Outselling Wii is a much more reasonable outcome. Nintendo really cleaned up their act after the Wii U. Merging their Hardware and Software teams has really worked out for the better.
The PS2 i don't think so but i wouldn't be counting out it outselling the PS4. Switch still has no price cuts and momentum is still going up. It's looking to have multiple 20+ million years. With the full price and the lite not appealing the same crowd it shows that it has the potential to easily outleg the Wii atleast.
- +1
It will easily outsell at least PS3.
- 0
Should outsell the PS3, PS1, and maybe PS4 But the PS2 its on a different level.
- 0
@siebensus4 Yeah, what Chicho said. It will definitely surpass PS3. I was referring to the PS2 and PS4 in the article.
- 0
Amazing how the Switch has kept up with the DS for this long! We generally assume that the Switch has no chance of selling anywhere near what the DS did lifetime, and I don't disagree, but are we taking this assumption for granted?
Notice how this graph includes several months after. I really don't know why VGC graphs aren't doing the same. It is much more informative and encourages discussion about trends.
My curiousity is still towards how well Switch does after peak year, with the PS5 being out.
If someone is able to explain why the Frankfurt stock in € has lost 3% today....I give up to understand this after more than 2 years observing the evolution of the stock.