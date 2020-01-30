Analyst: Switch Tracking Ahead of PS4 and PS2, Slightly Behind Wii - Sales

Senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter says that after 34 months on the market and 52.48 million units shipped, the Nintendo Switch is currently tracking ahead of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2, and is slightly behind the Wii.

The Switch is currently tracking inline with the DS after 34 months, which also received a boost in sales due to the release of a new model. The Switch is also tracking ahead of the 3DS.

Ahmad reported the Switch has surpassed their estimated lifetime shipment figures of the Xbox One during the holiday quarter. We reported sell-through units of the Switch outsold lifetime sales of the Xbox One in December.

Nintendo earlier released their quarterly financial report. Nintendo shipped 10.82 million Switch units and 0.25 million 3DS units during the quarter, as well as 64.64 million Switch games and 1.12 million 3DS games.

Nintendo increased their forecast for the Switch from 18 million to 19.5 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Here is a look at cumulative global console shipments, launch aligned.



After 34 months on the market the Nintendo Switch has achieved cumulative sell in of 52.48m.



Due to the strong holiday period, the system is currently tracking ahead of PS4 and PS2, slightly behind Wii. pic.twitter.com/MT1iXXwyX0 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

Here is a similar chart as above, but focused on Nintendo consoles.



The Switch is currently tracking inline with the Nintendo DS, which had also received a boost due to the release of a new model.



Notably ahead of the 3DS and just behind the Wii when launch aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXI24izs6d — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

Also worth pointing out that according to our estimates the Nintendo Switch passed the Xbox One in hardware shipments during the holiday quarter last year.



The Xbox One is not too far behind, but it has only taken Switch 34 months to achieve what the Xbox One did in 74 months. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

