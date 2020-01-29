Dead Cells The Bad Seed DLC Release Date Announced - News

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced The Bad Seed DLC for Dead Cells will launch on all available platforms on February 11 for $4.99.

The base game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

View The Bad Seed DLC gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of The Bad Seed DLC:

The DLC adds three new areas to the game for players to explore, the Arboretum, Swamp, and Nest. The DLC was created to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for players who are invested in the game’s roguelike systems. The two new levels also include alternate monster types and boss battles which were created to put player’s skills to the test earlier in the runs one they’ve completed the core game.

While this is paid content, The Bad Seed DLC is not the end of the free post-launch updates that the developers have been rolling out for the title. Free content, such as balancing, and systemic updates are planned to release. More importantly, this paid DLC will allow the developers to continue to focus on developing Dead Cells.

Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp, and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game.

Play through:

The Arboretum: A relaxing and peaceful greenhouse inhabited by a peaceful clan of mushrooms, with an understandable desire to murder the Beheaded.

A relaxing and peaceful greenhouse inhabited by a peaceful clan of mushrooms, with an understandable desire to murder the Beheaded. The Swamp: A noxious environment ruled by a band of tree dwelling mutants with pointy sticks, sneaky dart shooting frogmen and a bunch of deadly bloodsuckers.

A noxious environment ruled by a band of tree dwelling mutants with pointy sticks, sneaky dart shooting frogmen and a bunch of deadly bloodsuckers. The Nest: Domain of mama tick, if you’ve seen a certain sci-fi movie with “the brain bug”, you get the idea…

The two new levels and their monsters are alternatives to The Courtyard / Toxic Sewers and The Ramparts / Ossuary / Ancient Sewers, with the boss designed to be on par with The Concierge, so hopefully it’ll spice up your early game runs once you’ve played through the core game.

