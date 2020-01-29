Minecraft is the Best-Selling New Game IP in the UK of the 2010s - Sales

Minecraft is the best-selling new game IP in the UK at retail of the 2010's decade, according to GfK Entertainment, which tracks UK retail sales. While the game technically released in alpha in 2009, the retail release wasn't until 2013 in the UK.

Minecraft was also the third best-selling overall game of the decade. The rest of that chart consists of Grand Theft Auto V, three Call of Duty titles and five FIFA titles.





Microsoft was the only publisher to have two games in the top 10 best-selling new games IP with Minecraft and Kinect Sports. Destiny comes in second place, followed by Zumba Fitness, which was driven by the success of the Wii version.



The Last of Us and L.A. Noire also made it into the top 10 despite being the only titles to not have a sequel released during the 2010's.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling new games IP in the UK of the 2010's:

Minecraft (Microsoft/Sony/Nintendo) Destiny (Bungie/Activision Blizzard) Zumba Fitness (505 Games) Watch Dogs (Ubisoft) Kinect Sports (Microsoft) The Last of Us (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Dead Island (Koch/Deep Silver) L.A. Noire (Take 2/Rockstar Games) Dishonored (Bethesda) Titanfall (EA)

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling new games IP in the UK of the 2010's in terms of revenue:

Destiny (Bungie/Activision Blizzard) Minecraft (Microsoft/Sony/Nintendo) Watch Dogs (Ubisoft) Zumba Fitness (505 Games) The Last of Us (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Kinect Sports (Microsoft) Titanfall (EA) L.A. Noire (Take 2/Rockstar Games) Overwatch (Activision Blizzard) Dead Island (Koch/Deep Silver)

Thanks GamesIndustry.

