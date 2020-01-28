Half-Life: Alyx Announcement More Than Doubled Valve Index Sales - Sales

Valve in November announced the Half-Life virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, will release in March 2020 for Windows PC via Steam.

The announcement of the game helped to more than double the sales of the Valve Index VR headsets from quarter three of 2019 to quarter four with 103,000 sold, according to research firm SuperData. Valve Index sold more during the quarter than any other PC VR headset.

Valve Index would have sold more if it doesn't sold out worldwide.

The PlayStation VR was the best-selling VR headset in the fourth quarter of 2019 with 338,000 units sold, followed by Oculus Quest with 317,000 units sold. This was followed by Valve Index with 103,000 units sold, Oculus Go with 84,000 units sold, and Oculus Rift S with 71,000 units sold.

