Degica Games Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Degica Games has revealed its lineup for PAX East 2020. The convention runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston, Massachusetts.





Degica Games will bring the following playable games to the convention:

Dragon Fang: Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon (PC)

Hero Must Die. Again (PS4, Switch, PC)

Piko Piko (PC)

Rival Megagun (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Virgo Versus the Zodiac (PC)

More titles will be playable, however, they will be announced during the convention.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles