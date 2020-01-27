Nioh Ships 2.95 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 181 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Koei Tecmo director Fumihiko Yasuda during a livestream for Nioh 2 on YouTube revealed the original game, Nioh, has shipped 2.95 million units worldwide.

The game will most likely reach three million units shipped worldwide in the coming months.

Here is an overview of the game:

Steel your mind and ready your blade for an intense action RPG experience set in bloody Sengoku era Japan. Combining real life historical events with dark fantasy and folklore, face off against bloodthirsty warlords and otherworldly demons – using an arsenal of weaponry, magic, and ninjutsu to defy death.

View the livestream below:

Nioh 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on Match 12 and worldwide on March 13.

Thanks Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles