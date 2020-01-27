Persona 5 Royal Trailer Introduces the Phantom Thieves - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 5 Royal that introduces the Phantom Thieves.

Here is an overview of the game:

Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal, based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the multiverse and in your daily life. Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new personas, customize your own personal thieves den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on March 31, 2020. It is out now in Japan.

