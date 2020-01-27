Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Remains at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

/ 246 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot remained in first place on the UK charts, according to UKIE/GSD for the week ending January 25, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 63 percent week-on-week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained in second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to third. FIFA 20 is down one spot to fourth and Just Dance 2020 re-enters the top 10.

Rugby 20 is the only new release on the charts as it debuted in 13th place. This is much better than Rugby 18, which didn't debut in the top 40. The latest game sold 25 percent more than the previous one.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario & Sonic At the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles