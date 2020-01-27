Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts in First French Charts of 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 210 Views
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the French charts in week 3, 2020, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in second, while the PlayStation 4's Collector's Edition debuted in third.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector's Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector's Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Pokemon Sword
- Luigi's Mansion
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2
