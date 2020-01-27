Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts in First French Charts of 2020 - Sales

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the French charts in week 3, 2020, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in second, while the PlayStation 4's Collector's Edition debuted in third.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector's Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector's Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy PC The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2

