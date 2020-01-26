Xbox One vs PlayStation 3 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

XOne Vs. PS3 US:

Gap change in latest month: 83,252 – PS3

Gap change over last 12 months: 475,757 – PS3

Total Lead: 3,836,107 - XOne

XOne Total Sales: 27,486,776

PS3 Total Sales: 23,650,669

In December 2019 the gap in the US between the Xbox One and PlayStation 3 grew in favor of the PS3 when you align launches. The PS3 sold 83,252 more units than the PS3 in the last month and sold 475,757 more units in the last 12 months. The Xbox One currently leads by 3.84 million units.

The Xbox One launched in the US on November 22, 2013, while the PlayStation 3 launched on November 17, 2006. The Xbox One has sold 27.49 million units in 73 months, while the PS3 sold 23.65 million units during the same timeframe.

The PS3 sold 26.99 million units lifetime in the US, which means in its 74th month on sale the Xbox One has outsold the lifetime sales of the PS3 in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

