Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Release More Than Doubled Digital Sales in December

Digital sales of of Red Dead Redemption 2 more than doubled in December 2019 thanks to the release of the Steam version. Sales increased from 406,000 units in November to 1 million in December, according to a report from research firm SuperData.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 received a substantial boost after launching on Steam. Digital unit sales more than doubled from 406K in November to 1.0M in December," reads the SuperData report.

"The game became available on Steam on December 5, one month after releasing elsewhere including the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Games Launcher. This brief exclusivity window was advertised in advance, so many players simply waited a short period to play the game on their preferred launcher. "

Overall consumer spending on digital games grew eight percent in December 2019 to a new record of $9.8 billion. Mobile revenue grew 28 percent, while console and PC revenue decreased 25 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Shrinking Fortnite revenue and fewer high profile game releases is the reason console digital game revenue decreased.

