Ninja Theory Announces Experimental Title Project: Mara

Developer Ninja Theory has announced experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling, Project: Mara. Platforms for the game were not announced, however, a release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows PC, or on just one of the home consoles is most likely.

Here is an overview of the game:

Project: Mara is an in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling.

Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.

View the teaser trailer below:

View the developer diary below:





