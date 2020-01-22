A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible, Sea Salt, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced four more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox One in January. A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible, Sea Salt, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour are the four games coming to the service.

A Plague Tale: Innocence and Indivisible will be available on January 23 and Sea Salt, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will be available on January 30.





Here is an overview of the four games:

Arriving January 23

A Plague Tale: Innocence (ID@Xbox) (Console and PC)

Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, guide the young Amicia and her little brother Hugo through a brutal, unforgiving world as they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Developed by Asobo Studio, experience this acclaimed action adventure game as you journey through some of the darkest hours of history.

Indivisible

Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. Play as a fearless girl named Ajna whose life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked and a mysterious power awakens within her. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight alongside of, help Ajna learn about herself and how to save her world.

Arriving January 30

Sea Salt (ID@Xbox) (Console and PC)

Sea Salt is an action strategy hybrid, in which you are an old god summoning unfathomable horrors to blight the human lands. By summoning a tide of minions, your army will emerge from the sea to take vengeance on the religious figures who have dared to defy you… and anyone else that stands in your way. You will have your sacrifice, and humanity will pay for denying you what you are owed.

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Compete in an authentic career mode against over 100 pro anglers to become the best fisherman in the world. From Bass, Carp, and Predator fishing, play your way in custom multiplayer competition and online tournaments while using equipment from over 50 partners on real world venues targeting 29 different species of fish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles