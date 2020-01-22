Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 18 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 463 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 311,162 consoles sold for the week ending January 18, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 156,296 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 46,683 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,613 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 67,532 units. PS4 sales are down 71,537 units, the Xbox One is down 12,673 units and the 3DS is down 35,628 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 311,162 (51,054,890)
- PlayStation 4 - 156,296 (106,547,980)
- Xbox One - 46,683 (46,146,173)
- 3DS - 3,613 (75,013,555)
- Switch - 94,798
- PlayStation 4 - 42,145
- Xbox One - 30,057
- 3DS - 1,433
- PlayStation 4 - 79,419
- Nintendo Switch - 75,684
- Xbox One - 13,702
- 3DS - 1,267
- Switch - 132,930
- PlayStation 4 - 27,865
- Xbox One - 1,194
- 3DS - 821
- Switch - 7,750
- PlayStation 4 - 6,867
- Xbox One - 1,730
- 3DS - 92
2 Comments
3DS is dead. Will probably be discontinued next FY. PS4 really hurting in Japan XBO hurting everywhere. Switch soaring to new heights. 2020 should become its best year.
Wow, with a 300K weekly baseline Nintendo should reach that 20M within the fiscal year ending March. Maybe they already have their 18M forecast.