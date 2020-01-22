Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 18 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 311,162 consoles sold for the week ending January 18, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 156,296 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 46,683 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,613 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 67,532 units. PS4 sales are down 71,537 units, the Xbox One is down 12,673 units and the 3DS is down 35,628 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 311,162 ( 51,054,890 ) PlayStation 4 - 156,296 ( 106,547,980 ) Xbox One - 46,683 ( 46,146,173 ) 3DS - 3,613 ( 75,013,555 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 94,798 PlayStation 4 - 42,145 Xbox One - 30,057 3DS - 1,433

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 79,419 Nintendo Switch - 75,684 Xbox One - 13,702 3DS - 1,267 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 132,930 PlayStation 4 - 27,865 Xbox One - 1,194 3DS - 821

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,750 PlayStation 4 - 6,867 Xbox One - 1,730 3DS - 92

