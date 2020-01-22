Mortal Kombat Kollection Online Rated for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online has been rated by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The game has yet to be announced by Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Mortal Kombat Kollection Online was reportedly in development by Blind Squirrel Games and featured remastered versions of the first three games in the Mortal Kombat franchise. However, it was later reported to be cancelled.





Here is an overview of the game via the rating:

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that MK fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the “klassics”...

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles