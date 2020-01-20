Tales of Festival 2020 Starts June 13 - News

Bandai Namco will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tales of series with the Tales of Festival 2020, which runs from June 13 to 14.

Bandai Namco also announced the Tales of Orchestra Concert 25th Anniversary, which will be held at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall on September 5.

Thanks Gematsu.

