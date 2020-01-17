One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Gets New Character Trailers for Rob Lucci, Sabo, and Trafalagar Law - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released three new character trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 featuring Rob Lucci, Sabo, and Trafalagar Law.

View the three character trailers below:

Here is an overview of each character:

Rob Lucci

An intelligence officer of a clandestine World Government organization called “CP9.” He pretended to be a peg/nail foreman at the Galley-La Company in order to search for the blueprints to the Ancient Weapon “Pluton.” He can use the almost superhuman “Six Powers” and the Devil Fruit power, having eaten the Cat-Cat Fruit Leopard Model. He possesses the greatest combat abilities for a CP9 agent, and is known as a cold “killing machine.”

Action Type: Sky – Lucci wields the power of the Cat-Cat Fruit to transform into a leopard. He fights at his best when switching between a faster human form and a high-powered human-monster form with a wider range. He can also use the “Geppo” Six Powers move to move through the air.

Sabo

The Revolutionary Army General Chief of Staff. Luffy and Ace’s brother. Born as a noble of the Kingdom of Goa, he came to hate its corrupt aristocratic society and set out for the high seas. He is a Haki user, and his weapon is his beloved iron pipe that he has been using since childhood, as well as a strong grip technique that he calls the Dragon’s Claw. He inherited Ace’s Flame-Flame Fruit power.

Action Type: Speed – Sabo wields the flame power of the Flame-Flame Fruit and the Dragon Claw Fist technique using his Haki. Versatile, he has a wide range of techniques to tackle different situations, such as a wide-range attack with a stream of burning flames, or a concentrated attack with a flowing series of martial arts moves.

Trafalagar Law

Captain of the Heart Pirates, a doctor. Also known as the “Surgeon of Death.” A power user who ate the Op-Op Fruit, he can create a spherical space inside which he can then move objects or parts of bodies around, and even reattach them differently. He can also just swap people’s minds around.

Action Type: Technique – Law can use the ROOM skill he gained from the Op-Op fruit to dish out area attacks reaching even enemies who are well away!

Here is an overview of the game:

What is One Piece: Pirate Warriors?

One Piece: Pirate Warriors is a very popular series that has sold over four million copies. One Piece: Pirate Warriors is a game created by the collaboration between Bandai Namco Entertainment and Koei Tecmo Games! Based on the concept “a great adventure with great friends,” it is a popular series where you can experience the exhilarating adventure of One Piece, depicted in anime style!

What is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?

Improved One Piece Musou action! With the concept of “the real battelfied experience of One Piece“, it provides an immersive experience such as the destruction of buildings during action, clouds of dust that cover the air, and more. By incorporating new elements that were not seen in previous One Piece: Pirate Warriors games, it provides even more exhilarating One Piece Musou action!

Destructive Action – Destroy the battlefield and engage with enemies! The most exciting One Piece: Pirate Warriors ever!

– Destroy the battlefield and engage with enemies! The most exciting One Piece: Pirate Warriors ever! Aerial Musou Action – From the ground to mid air, from mid air to the ground, a new flow of combo connection that express the dynamic feeling of One Piece! New action / combo moves implented into the characters in previous titles.

Story:

Relive popular episodes from the TV series by accessing the unique “Dramatic Log” mode of One Piece: Pirate Warriors. Enjoy exciting action!

Characters:

The largest playable character roster—over 40—in the history of the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series. Select characters that appeared in previous series, including those from the “Dressrosa Arc” and “Whole Cake Island Arc,” will be joining One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4! Furthermore, some characters can drastically change their appearance through “Form Change,” allowing players to enjoy the unique gameplay experience of One Piece: Pirate Warriors on a whole new level! (Certain characters, including playable characters, from past titles will not be available in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26, 2020 in Japan, and for the same platforms and Windows PC via Steam in the rest of the world on March 27, 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles