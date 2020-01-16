PS4 Was the Best-Selling Platform in the US of the 2010s - Sales

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform in the US of the 2010s decade, which ran from 2010 to 2019, according to NPD. The research firm did not provide any exact figures.

The PS4 has sold 32.17 million units in the US, according to our estimates. This is a decent amount ahead of other platforms released this past decade. In the US, the Xbox One has sold 27.56 million units, the 3DS has sold 23.00 million units, and the Switch has sold 17.54 million units. The Wii U also sold 5.70 million units in the US, and the PlayStation Vita 2.44 million units.

The PS4 is ahead of its predecessor, the PS3, which sold 26.99 million units in the US. Other previous platforms that ave sold better than the PS4 in the US includes the DS with 52.78 million units sold, the Xbox 360 with 45.14 million units sold, and the Wii with 41.70 million units sold.

