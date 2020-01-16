Sony Santa Monica Teases God of War Sequel - News

God of War developer Sony Santa Monica Studio has teased a sequel to the hugely successful PlayStation 4 game. Kim Newman, the God of War narrative animator, posted an image of herself via Twitter in a motion capture suit with the text "Feels good to be back in the suit. @SonySantaMonica."

It will likely be a while before we get an official announcement for a sequel to God of War. The game will likely be an exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

Here is an overview of the 2018 God of War game:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus behind him, Kratos now lives in the realm of Norse deities and monsters.

It’s in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive, and not only teach his son to do the same… but also prevent him from repeating the Ghost of Sparta’s bloodstained mistakes.

This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – brutal combat, epic boss fights and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world.

God of War launched for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018.

Thanks PushSquare.

