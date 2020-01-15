Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Trailer Showcases New Features - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore that showcases the new features in the Nintendo Switch version.

View the trailer below:

The new features showcased in the trailer includes the following via Gematsu:

New Costumes: “Rebellious Joker” (from Persona 5) for Itsuki Aoi, “Reuben Schwester” (from Fire Emblem: Three Houses) for Mamori Minamoto, “Cross Bravery” from (Etrian Odyssey Nexus) for Eleonora Yumizuru, and “Demonica Replica” (from Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey) for Yashiro Tsurugi.

The ability to turn on / off glasses for Tsubasa Oribe from the Settings screen.

New story “Extra Story.”

New song “She is…”

Maiko Shimazaki, Barry Goodman, and Tiki participate in Sessions.

“Quick Sessions,” shortening performances and increasing the speed of battle.

Faster load times.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 17.

