GTAV Tops First UK Digital Charts

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the UK digital charts, according to GSD/UKIE for the week ending January 4, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place, followed by FIFA 20, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Star Wars Battlefront II in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Rainbow Six: Siege Star Wars Battlefront II Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Monopoly Plus Marvels: Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sims 4

GSD digital charts includes figures from a select number of publishers including Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. The digital chart does not include figures from Nintendo.

