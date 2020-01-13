GTAV Tops First UK Digital Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 618 Views
Grand Theft Auto V has topped the UK digital charts, according to GSD/UKIE for the week ending January 4, 2020.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place, followed by FIFA 20, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Star Wars Battlefront II in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- FIFA 20
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Monopoly Plus
- Marvels: Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Sims 4
Thanks GamesIndustry.
