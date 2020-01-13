Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops First French Charts of 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 424 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained on the top spot on the French charts in week 1, 2020, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch accounted for three of the top five best-selling games on the chart. Luigi's Mansion 3 is in second, Pokemon Sword is in third, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in fourth and FIFA 20 (PS4) is in fifth.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- FIFA 20
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- FIFA 20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Pokemon Shield
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Wow. Can't wait to see the quarterly sales numbers from Nintendo. Luigi's Mansion seems to be selling very well. Perhaps its time has come as a major Ninty series.