Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – December 2019

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through December 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Xbox One. It took the Switch 34 months to outsell the Xbox One. The Switch also outsold the lifetime sales of the SNES.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 105 million mark, the Nintendo Switch passed the 49 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 45 million mark. The PS4 has sold 105.94 million units lifetime, the Switch 49.81 million units, and the Xbox One 45.97 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 52 percent market share, the Switch sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 105,944,387

Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000

Xbox One Total Sales: 45,967,602

During the month of December 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.91 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 4.00 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.09 million units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 209,692 units (+4.34%), the PlayStation 4 is down 678,201 units (-24.09%) and the Xbox One is down 283,333 units (-21.36%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 61 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 26 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 13 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 2,137,218

Switch Monthly Sales: 5,043,666

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 1,043,035

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

