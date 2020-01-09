Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Opening Cinematic Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 298 Views
Koei Tecmo has released a video of the opening cinematic for the classic tactical strategy game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV.
The latest iteration of the classic tactical series is once again set during the fall of the Han Dynasty in ancient China; where battles take place in a boundary-free scramble for land. The game’s map showcases the territory captured and the thrill of expansion using a simplified colour system—paying homage to the original Romance of the Three Kingdoms, released on PC back in 1985. Everything from war to diplomatic affairs will be geared toward managing and gathering land as players attempt to spread their strategies at will across the vast China map.
In addition, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will adopt the ruler-based system from Romance of the Three Kingdoms IX and Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI in order to help return classic gameplay to the series. This means that all actions—from domestic, to political, to battle—will now take place on a single map. Greater individuality among characters will also be on display; with officers from the Three Kingdoms, like Liu Bei and Guan Yu, asserting themselves at various situations in order to fully immerse players into the game’s rich history. But that’s not all, as a new Evolved Artificial Intelligence system is also being implemented to challenge players across repeated playthroughs. With organizations now determined through each ruler’s ideals, different game experiences are now possible via different rulers. Even within the same faction; different policies now bring with them different strategies for expansion, making the wise use of various officers a cornerstone of advanced gameplay.
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 28, and in Japan on January 16.
Wow, I wasn't even aware this series continued after part 4 back on SNES, haha. Anyway, I can't speak for ROTK in 2020, but if you like ROTK style grand strategy, you might love Crusader Kings 2. It takes the formula and blows it out of the water. Don't let the “Crusader King” title fool you, it's just branding, the game is a general medieval simulator, the crusades (while a significant event) are just a small part of the game that only impacts certain nations. Also, China is in the game, too. If looking for CK2, wait for a big Steam sale, sometimes you can get the game and all of its DLC and expansions for like 30-40 Euros, and it's well worth it, one of the most content and feature heavy games I have ever played. Immensely satisfying for fans of grand strategy. Also, there are a few major ROTK mods.
I wouldn't really say China is in the game... I mean, it kind of is, but on the other hand it really isn't. Other than that, I can definitely give my recommendation too to the game.
