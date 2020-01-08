Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 4 - Sales

/ 1,092 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 546,930 consoles sold for the week ending January 4, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 307,534 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 82,063 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 7,454 units. This week we have stopped tracking PlayStation Vita sales.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 113,939 units. PS4 sales are down 66,032 units, the Xbox One is down 22,395 units and the 3DS is down 63,188 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 546,930 ( 50,354,930 ) PlayStation 4 - 307,534 ( 106,251,921 ) Xbox One - 82,063 ( 46,049,665 ) 3DS - 7,454 ( 75,004,990 ) PS Vita - 0 ( 15,901,794 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 140,734 PlayStation 4 - 66,076 Xbox One - 58,131 3DS - 2,158

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 109,545 Nintendo Switch - 99,816 Xbox One - 19,522 3DS - 1,865 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 296,143 PlayStation 4 - 122,638 3DS - 3,317 Xbox One - 1,726

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,237 PlayStation 4 - 9,275 Xbox One - 2,684 3DS - 114

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles