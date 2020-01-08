Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 4 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,092 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 546,930 consoles sold for the week ending January 4, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 307,534 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 82,063 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 7,454 units. This week we have stopped tracking PlayStation Vita sales.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 113,939 units. PS4 sales are down 66,032 units, the Xbox One is down 22,395 units and the 3DS is down 63,188 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 546,930 (50,354,930)
- PlayStation 4 - 307,534 (106,251,921)
- Xbox One - 82,063 (46,049,665)
- 3DS - 7,454 (75,004,990)
- PS Vita - 0 (15,901,794)
- Switch - 140,734
- PlayStation 4 - 66,076
- Xbox One - 58,131
- 3DS - 2,158
- PlayStation 4 - 109,545
- Nintendo Switch - 99,816
- Xbox One - 19,522
- 3DS - 1,865
- Switch - 296,143
- PlayStation 4 - 122,638
- 3DS - 3,317
- Xbox One - 1,726
- Switch - 10,237
- PlayStation 4 - 9,275
- Xbox One - 2,684
- 3DS - 114
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
9 Comments
A big shoutout to OTB who created a new banner for the weekly hardware breakdown article to start the new year.
- +10
This week PS4 passed 106 million, Switch passed 50 million, Xbox One passed 46 million, and 3DS passed 75 million. RIP PS Vita not quite hitting 16 million.
It's a shame the Vita won't ever reach the 16m, it deserved better than this.
- +2
With how long sales were in Japan it didn't make sense to keep tracking the PS Vita. I'm guessing Famitsu will stop tracking it as well.
- +2
I wonder if we'll ever see a traditional handheld war ever again. Now it looks like it's the Switch against the mobile market and the streaming services. None of which really compete with each other directly.
- +2
old estimates were that vita was at 16.1M
- 0
Liking the new banner xD
It does look a lot more professional. We might be getting another banner or two as well.
- +1
Still wonder what prompts Europeans to go for the PS4 over the Switch at this point. Most gamers who want it most likely already have a PS4. Can't imagine people buying the PS4 Pro when the PS5 is out later ths year (unless the Pro had a price drop i'm not aware of). Must be the base PS4, and casual gaming fans wanting to pick up the most recent FIFA and COD, cos that seems to be all the physical software sales in Europe other than GTA V and Nintendo exclusives. I guess Star Wars pops up in the top ten in Europe but still don't see that being the system seller 6yrs+ in the PS4s life.