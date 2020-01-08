Pokemon Sword and Shield Top Last Japanese Charts in 2019, Switch Sells 234,268 Units - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 243,476 units at retail in Japan as it remains in first, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 29. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 2,988,134 units in Japan.

The entire top 10 software charts were games all for the Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 3 sold 59,349 units, Ring Fit Adventure sold 52,521, and Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition sold 40,905 units.

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in 8th place with sales of 34,696 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 234,268 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 81,349 units, the 3DS sold 3,045 units. The Xbox One sold 297 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 53 units.

Here is the complete charts:

NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 243,476 (2,988,134) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 59,349 (505,998) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 52,521 (495,639) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 40,905 (1,145,939) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 40,883 (2,659,009) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 40,866 (195,128) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 35,385 (3,453,052) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 34,696 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 34,649 (1,263,710) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 33,623 (336,995)

