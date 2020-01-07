Shawn Layden: Dreams Will 'Change Game Creation As We Know It' - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Media Molecule recently announced Dreams has gone gold. After many years of development Dreams will officially launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2020.

Shawn Layden, the former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said the game "is an epic achievement and will change game creation as we know it."

Congratulations to Team MM! So happy for you and proud of you all. This is an epic achievement and will change game creation as we know it. This is freedom. Well done. https://t.co/W94cG3Y6Ri — Shawn Layden (@ShawnLayden) January 6, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Dreams is an extraordinary, ever-expanding game universe from the award-winning Media Molecule, creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, where you can discover community-made games from around the world…and learn to make your own.

The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share maxim, Dreams gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity. Bring your ideas to life with innovative, easy-to-use tools, then share them with a global community.

Whether you want to create games, music, paintings, animation, sculpture, movies or anything in-between, Dreams is an extraordinary digital playground where anything is possible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles