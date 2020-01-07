Platinum Games receives Investment from Tencent for Self-Publishing - News

Bayonetta developer Platinum Games has received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings. Platinum Games will remain independent despite the investment. The capital raised will be used to help the developer self-publish games in the future.

Platinum Games president and CEO Kenichi Sato said the capital will be used to "strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing" and achieve "a wider global perspective, while still creating high quality games that stay true to our name."





